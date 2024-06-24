UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will host a massive PPV on June 29, but it's not the one they had initially wanted. Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was supposed to be the headliner but after McGregor was injured in training, the fight was called off. The promotion scrambled to put together an exciting fight for the fans and came up with the rematch between reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Jiri Prochazka.
There were also several changes to the co-main and main card bouts but we think the change ups have finally settled and this card is set (we hope!)
The co-main event is a short-notice fight between veteran featherweight Brian Ortega and rising star Diego Lopes. If Lopes can beat the No. 3 ranked fighter he'll shoot all the way up to the top of the division and set himself up nicely for title talk.
Also on the card is a fight thrown together by a series of pull-outs. Initially Jamahall Hill was slated to face Carlos Ulberg. But Hill pulled out due to injury. Anthony Smith stepped in. Then Ulberg pulled out and Roman Dolidze stepped in. It was a bit of a merry-go-round.
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson and Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page were the only two main card fights left in tact and they will open the main card.
UFC 303 updated fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Alex Pereira (10-2-0) vs. Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1)
- Brian Ortega (16-3-0) vs. Diego Lopes (24-6-0)
- Anthony Smith (38-19-0) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-3-0)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (10-3-0)
- Ian Machado Garry (14-0-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN & ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Joe Pyfer (12-3-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7-0)
- Cub Swanson (29-13-0) vs. Andre Fili (23-11-0)
- Charles Jourdain (15-7-1) vs. Jean Silva (12-2-0)
- Payton Talbott (8-0-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2-0)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8-0)
- Andrei Arlovski (34-23-0) vs. Martin Buday (13-2-0)
- Rei Tsuruya (9-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3-0)
- Ricky Simon (20-5-0) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (20-3-0)
UFC 303 betting odds
With so many short notice fights, the odds are all over the place. The last-minute nature of many of these books make them even bigger gambles for bettors and that means the odds are much more tight than they would have been if the card had remained in tact. Here are the odds for the entire main card, courtesy of DraftKings.
- Alex Pereira (-166) vs. Jiri Prochazka (+140)
- Brian Ortega (+124) vs. Diego Lopes (-148)
- Anthony Smith (+120) vs. Roman Dolidze (-142)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (-166) vs. Macy Chiasson (+140)
- Ian Machado Garry (-130) vs. Michael Page (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.