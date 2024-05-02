UFC 301 ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive cost to get in
Here's what it will cost you to attend UFC 301 headlined by a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg.
UFC 301 will take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4. The event is significant for the city as it will be the first time a Brazilian champion will defend the title in Rio de Janeiro since Amanda Nunes defeated Raquel Pennington to retain the bantamweight title at UFC 224 in May 2018.
Alexandre Pantoja is the Brazilian champion who will attempt the second defense of his flyweight title against No. 10-ranked Steve Erceg in the main event. Pantoja has emerged as a formidable force in the flyweight division and holds wins over three fighters currently ranked in the top five. After wresting the title from Brandon Moreno at UFC 290, Pantoja successfully defended it against Brandon Royval in December 2023.
Meanwhile, Erceg, the former Eternal MMA flyweight champion, earned the title shot with an impressive knockout win over Matt Schnell in March. He is currently riding a three-fight winning streak in the UFC.
Old-school fight fans will be in for a treat as former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will come out of retirement to fight No. 12-ranked Jonathan Martinez in the bantamweight co-main event. In the twilight of his career, Aldo made a run for the bantamweight title. He retired from competition following a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August 2022.
Rio de Janeiro has a special place in Aldo’s legacy as he defended the UFC featherweight title against Chad Mendes in a historic UFC 179 battle in the city. This ultimately proved to be the final defense of his title reign as Conor McGregor defeated Aldo in his next fight.
The card also features other notable fighters like Michel Pereira, Anthony Smith, Paul Craig, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz, among others.
UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg tickets are still available
According to Ticketmaster, UFC 301 tickets are still available and the prices range between $290 to $2,340 depending upon the distance from the Octagon, relative location, and the viewing angle. A ticket in the premium Octagon sector, which offers a closer look at the action, will cost $2,340. Meanwhile, the upper floor level 1 tickets are priced at $2,050 apiece. Tickets in the premium level 1 chair, center chair level 2, and level 2 side chair sections will cost between $1,690 and $1,190.
Level 3 side chair and level 3 corner chair sections offer the most affordable ticket prices and every ticket in these sections will cost $390 and $290, respectively. Fans willing to shell out some extra money for a better experience can opt for VIP packages which include a variety of benefits like reserved seats in spots like fighter’s passage and guest fighter seats.
The package will also include food and drinks service, a meet-and-greet with guest fighters, and an opportunity to click photos inside the Octagon after the main event, among other benefits. There are four separate VIP package options and the cost for a single-person package will range between $3,720 to $4,400.