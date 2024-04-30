UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg fight week schedule
Here's how to attend or watch all the pre and post fight festivities for UFC 301.
With UFC 300 done and now fully in the history books, UFC 301 is the next stop in the promotion's 2024 pay-per-view plans. As per usual, the fight week will be coming with several other events in the build-up to and following the event.
The event will take place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be the UFC's 12th visit to Rio de Janeiro, and the first since UFC 283 in January 2023. Alexandre Pantoja is set to make the second defense of his flyweight title, and he gets to do so in front of a homecrowd in Rio de Janeiro. He defends the 125-pound gold against the no. 10-ranked Steve Erceg who is currently on an 11-fight streak.
The bantamweight division will offer up the penultimate fight of the evening as Jonathan Martinez welcomes the former featherweight champion José Aldo back to the UFC Octagon. This will mark Aldo's first mixed martial arts fights in over 18 months, with his last fight taking place in August 2022.
A light heavyweight bout is on tap as the no. 15-ranked Vitor Petrino makes a quick turnaround to step back into the Octagon. He does so against the no. 10-ranked Anthony Smith.
The middleweight division will fill up the rest of the main card with Michel Pereira versus Ihor Potieria. The curtain-raiser will see the no. 13-ranked Paul Craig go up against the no. 14-ranked Caio Borralho.
The prelim card feature bout will be a featherweight bout that will certainly be vying for fight fans' attention. Looking to extend his four-fight winning streak, Joanderson Brito will be going up against Jack Shore, who has been away from action for more than a year. 14 fights are on the UFC 301 card, meaning that 28 athletes are set to step into the Octagon. Every single match has one of the fighters being from Brazil, making the nation the most represented on the card.
The week has much more than just the UFC 301 fight night in-store. Here is all you can expect from the UFC 301 fight week.
How to watch UFC 301 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, May 2
- TIME: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 301 official weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, May 3
- TIME: 8 am ET/5 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 301
- DATE: Saturday, May 4
- TIME: 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
- WATCH: PPV/ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 301 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, May 4
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
