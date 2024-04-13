UFC 300 post-fight bonus winners, attendance, and gate information
UFC 300 post-fight bonus winners are awarded $300K for their efforts at T-Mobile Arena.
UFC 300 is one of the most profitable evenings in promotional history, for the fighters competing at the event and for the company as a whole. UFC 300 is one of the most exciting nights in mixed martial arts history, featuring a slew of wild matchups from top-to-bottom. The card features current and former UFC champions, from the first fight of the early prelims to the main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.
UFC 300 also includes record-breaking post-fight bonuses for all performance bonus winners. UFC president Dana White will give out $300k bonuses to the 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' awardees.
UFC 300 FOTN WINNERS: Gaethje and Holloway
UFC 300 POTN WINNERS: Jiri and Holloway
UFC 300 ATTENDANCE: TBA
UFC 300 GATE: TBA
White confirmed the $300k post-fight bonuses after he was asked about it by a reporter at the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference. Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and other fighters on the card pushed for the $300k bonuses to mark the historic event.
After White obliged, fans and fighters at the press conference went wild, with chants of 'Dana!' echoing throughout the venue.
The $300k bonuses weren't the only thing that fighters pushed for at the pre-fight press conference. UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will wrap the BMF belt around the Gaethje vs. Holloway winner, after his heroics last month during a family house fire.
Typically, pay-per-view post-fight bonus winners are awarded $50k for their efforts, to go along with their win and show money. The $300k bonuses will likely change the livelihoods of the fighters who earn them on Saturday night. UFC 300 was trending throughout fight week to be one of the highest gates in UFC history. After a highlight-filled evening at UFC 300, that trend is set in stone. FanSided MMA will update this story as White announces the post-fight bonus winners, attendance, and gate information at UFC 300.