UFC 300 press conference live stream
Here's how to watch the UFC 300 mega press conference with all 26 fighters on stage.
UFC 300 is officially here, and the fight week festivities are underway. Live from Las Vegas, Nevada, the week is packed with several events leading up to and following the actual UFC 300.
The main event of the evening will see Alex Pereira make his first defense of the light heavyweight title against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. This will also be Hill's first fight since January 2023 when he won the title before vacating it due to an Achilles tendon injury.
The penultimate fight on the card will be for the women's strawweight championship as two fellow countrywomen face each other. As Zhang Weili defends the gold against Yan Xiaonan, this could be the biggest fight for China in UFC's history.
Leading into those two title headlining matches will be the lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. What's more is that Gaethje will be putting his BMF title on the line in this match-up.
Another lightweight bout on the main card will see the return of former champion Charles Oliveira against the no. 4-ranked Arman Tsarukyan. Opening up the main card will be the UFC 300 event's sole middleweight fight offering, which pits Bo Nickal against Cody Brundage.
The featured prelim will witness former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka go up against the returning Aleksandar Rakić. At featherweight, no. 8-ranked Calvin Kattar will be tasked with welcoming former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to the division.
The women's bantamweight division will have a showcase match-up as former champion Holly Holm welcomes the debuting Kayla Harrison to the UFC. Harrison was the 2019 and 2021 PFL women's lightweight champion, and makes her promotional debut for the UFC at UFC 300.
The rest of the card has exciting match-ups for fight fans around the world. Jim Miller will also be in action on the evening against Bobby Green, as he makes history by being the only fighter to compete on the UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 cards.
As usual, the first stop of fight week will be the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference. The card for the event has a total of 26 fighters set to step into the Octagon on April 13 and it will be a full house as all athletes will be featured in the pre-fight press conference.
Watch the UFC 300 press conference
Before they step into the Octagon, some fighters will be a part of the pre-event press conference. The pre-event press conference will emanate from the and will feature several fighters on the card.
Below is the list of athletes set to be at the press conference.
- Alex Pereira
- Jamahal Hill
- Zhang Weili
- Yan Xiaonan
- Justin Gaethje
- Max Holloway
- Charles Oliveira
- Arman Tsarukyan
- Bo Nickal
- Cody Brundage
- Jiří Procházka
- AleksandarRakić
- Calvin Kattar
- Aljamain Sterling
- Holly Holm
- Kayla Harrison
- Sodiq Yusuff
- Diego Lopes
- Jalin Turner
- Renato Moicano
- Jéssica Andrade
- Marina Rodriguez
- Bobby Green
- Jim Miller
- Deiveson Figueiredo
- Cody Garbrandt
The UFC 300 pre-event press conference is set to begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.