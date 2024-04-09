UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight week schedule
Everything you need to know about UFC 300 fight week including the press conference, weigh-ins and more.
UFC 300 fight week is finally here, and the excitement is palpable. Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the stacked 13-fight card will celebrate the promotion's monumental 300th numbered event.
The main event of the evening will see Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill clash as the former puts the light heavyweight title on the line. This will mark Pereira's first defense of the 205-pound title, and he does so against Hill, who held that very title before being forced to relinquish it due to an Achilles tendon injury.
The co-main event on the card will be a women's strawweight title bout as Zhang Weili defends the gold against the no. 1-ranked Yan Xiaonan. This will mark the first time that two Chinese-born fighters will compete for a title in the UFC Octagon, thus making this the Chinese nation's biggest UFC fight.
Justin Gaethje will also defend his BMF title against former featherweight champion Max Holloway, with the two meeting at lightweight. The title will be on the line for the third time in its short history, following Gaethje's defeat over Dustin Poirier to claim the title at UFC 291.
Charles Oliveira is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 300, with his last fight being at UFC 289 in June 2023 before being sidelined by injuries. He makes his return against the dominant no. 4-ranked Arman Tsarukyan, who looks to extend his winning streak.
Opening up the main card for UFC 300 will be the sole middleweight fight of the evening as Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage meet in the Octagon. This match sees the greatest waging disparity of the card with Nickal being a heavy favorite over his adversary Brundage.
The preliminary card will also be one to watch as a number of former champions will be stepping into the Octagon. Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will be going up against the no. 5-ranked Aleksandar Rakić.
No. 8-ranked Calvin Kattar will also welcome former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to the featherweight division. A highly-anticipated fight on the card is that of former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm welcoming 2019 and 2021 PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison to the UFC.
The card is also set to feature Jim Miller accomplish a historic feat, as he becomes the only fighter to have competed on the UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 cards, and he does so against long-awaited match-up Bobby Green. The UFC 300 card features the biggest stars that the UFC has, as well as showcasing the rising athletes too.
As per usual, fight week is filled with several other engagements before the action goes down in the Octagon. Here are all the events that the UFC will host live from Las Vegas, Nevada during fight week, as well as the viewing information.
How to watch UFC 300 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, April 11
- TIME: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 300 official weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, April 12
- TIME: 12 pm ET/9 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, April 12
- TIME: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 300
- DATE: Saturday, April 13
- TIME: 6pm ET/3 pm PT
- WATCH: PPV/ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 300 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, April 13
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole fight week.