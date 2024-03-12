Mark Coleman hospitalized after devastating house fire
Mark Coleman is the UFC's first ever heavyweight champion and he's battling for his life after a brutal house fire.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA legend Mark Coleman is recovering in the hospital after saving his parents from a house fire.
The news was first reported by Full Send, who wrote "Send some prayers to the UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman, he was in a house fire last night and saved his parents. He had to be airlifted to the hospital due to smoke inhalation."
They also shared a photo of him with what appears to be a breathing tube in the hospital.
More details were revealed by JT Tilley on Fabebook who wrote, "Don’t count Mark Coleman out. Mark is a hero. Last night at 4am, his parents home burnt down. Mark entered the burning house to save them. They are fine. Mark was burned and inhaled lots of smoke. ￼He has been taken by life flight to Toledo, Ohio where he is being intubated. ￼￼
Coleman was a staple in PRIDE and the UFC and had his last fight in 2010. That fight was the UFC Hall of Famer vs. UFC Hall of Famer bout in UFC history. He lost the bout via submission to Randy Couture. His record at the time of retirement was 16-10 and he folds wins over the likes of Stephan Bonnar, Don Frye, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Dan Severn, among many others.
He was the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion and the Pride Fighting Championships 2000 Open Weight Grand Prix champion. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at UFC 82.
Outside of MMA, Coleman competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics and was an NCAA Division I National Champion for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
He is now a full time coach and an advocate for living a sober lifestyle.
Fans, fighters and media reacted to the Mark Coleman news
Ariel Helwani asked fans to pray for Coleman and offered words of support of his own.
Several fans also tweeted their support.
This is a developing story and we will update with more details when they become available.