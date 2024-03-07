UFC 299 press conference live stream
Watch the UFC 299 pre-fight press conference right here. Expected to attend is Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera, Dustin Poirier, Benoît Saint-Denis, Kevin Holland, Michael Page, Gilbert Burns, Jack Della Maddalena, Petr Yan, and Song Yadong.
The UFC returns with a loaded UFC 299 event, which will be the final PPV stop on the road to UFC 300, and it promises to bring chaos to Miami. UFC 299 fight week is officially underway and the festivities begin with the pre-event press conference.
The main event of UFC 299 will witness Sean O'Malley make his first defense of the bantamweight title against Marlon Vera. The two have faced each other in the past, with Vera coming out the successful one in their first encounter.
The co-main event will be a five-round lightweight bout between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and the French sensation that is
Benoît Saint-Denis. Islam Makhachev remains the titleholder but the 155-pound division has consistently proven itself to be one of the most contentious ones, and a victory at UFC 299 could set either Poirier or Saint-Denis on the fast-track towards the gold.
The event will also see the highly-accomplished Michael 'Venom' Page make his UFC debut, and he will go up against the gatekeeper of the welterweight division - Kevin Holland. Many have this pegged as one of the must-see fights on the card, as it will usher in a new era for the 170-pound division.
The rest of the card is also filled out with several former and future title holders and challengers. With lots of fights to watch out for, several divisions could witness shifts in the aftermath of this fight night.
Before they step into the Octagon, some fighters will be a part of the pre-event press conference. The pre-event press conference will emanate from the Kaseya Center and will feature several fighters on the card.
Below is the list of athletes set to be at the press conference.
- Sean O'Malley
- Marlon Vera
- Dustin Poirier
- Benoît Saint-Denis
- Kevin Holland
- Michael Page
- Gilbert Burns
- Jack Della Maddalena
- Petr Yan
- Song Yadong
The UFC 299 pre-event press conference is set to begin at 6 pm ET.