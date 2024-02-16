UFC 298 ticket prices: Cheapest & most expensive cost to get in
- UFC 298 tickets are still on sale
- We break down the most expensive and the cheapest tickets left to buy
- So far the entire card has remained in tact
By Amy Kaplan
The second UFC PPV event of the year is just a few days away. UFC 298 takes place in Anaheim, CA and will be the first pay-per-view of the year on American soil since UFC 297 was in Toronto, Canada.
The card is headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria and the co-main event is a middleweight scrap between former champion Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa.
The good news is there are still tickets available for UFC 298, though not many.
According to StubHub, the cheapest seats start at about $386 and you'll be sitting in the very top section, which isn't ideal. If money isn't an issue, there are floor seats for $5,400 each, and right there there's a pair together. The problem with floor seats is they typically aren't that great either unless you are in the very front row.
At the Honda Center, some of the best seats are in sections 207-209 and sections 221-223. Those sections are going for about $1,000-$2,000 but that's the best bang for your buck.
MAIN CARD | ESPN PPV | 10 p.m ET
- C - Alexander Volkanovski (26-3-0) vs. No. 3 Ilia Topuria (14-0-0)
- No. 3 Robert Whittaker (25-7-0) vs. No. 6 Paulo Costa (14-2-0)
- No. 8 Geoff Neal (15-5-0) vs. No. 10 Ian Garry (13-0-0)
- No. 2 Merab Dvalishvili (16-4-0) vs. No. 3 Henry Cejudo (16-3-0)
- No. 14 Anthony Hernandez (11-2-0) vs. Roman Kopylov (12-2-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN | 8 p.m ET
- No. 3 Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) vs. No. 7 Mackenzie Dern (13-4-0)
- No. 15 Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3-0)
- Rinya Nakamura (8-0-0) vs. Carlos Vera (11-3-0)
- Zhang Mingyang (16-6-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5-0)
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN | 6:30 p.m
- Josh Quinlan (6-1-0) vs. Danny Barlow (7-0-0)
- Oban Elliott (9-2-0) vs. Val Woodburn (7-1-0)
- No. 15 Andrea Lee (13-8-0) vs. Miranda Maverick (14-5-0)
So far the card remains in tact, weigh-ins are on Friday morning and when things are set in stone, so you may way to delay any purchased until then.