UFC 298 salaries: Ian Garry's surprisingly low pay revealed
- The UFC 298 salaries have been revealed
- Ian Garry is making a lot less to fight than we thought
- Every female fighter on the card is making more than Ian Garry
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 298 salaries have been revealed and there's a few shockers.
The highest-paid fight is UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who is making a flat $750,000 for his fight with Ilia Topuriawho is making a respectable $350,000.
The lowest paid fighters are several of the debuting fighters who are making $10,000 to show and another $10,000 if they win. One of those fighters is Welsh stand-out Oban Elliott.
But probably the biggest shocker is how little Ian Garry is making, considering what a big star he says he is. Garry is making just $55,000 to show and another $55,00 to win. His opponent, Geoff Neal is making almost double that at $108,000 to show and another $108,000 to win. But Garry is also making less than heavyweight Marcos Rogério de Lima ($100,000). He is also making less than all four women on the card. Andrea Lee is making $70,000/$70,000 and Miranda Maverick is making $75,000/$75,000. Mackenzie Dern is sittng at $200,000/$100,000 and Amanda Lemos is making $80,000/$80,000.
Garry has always been considered a polarizing fighter, which seemingly draws in views. But this salary seems unusually low if what he touts about himself is true.
UFC 298 complete fighter pay
- Alexander Volkanovski ($750,000 flat)
- Ilia Topuria ($350,000 flat)
- Robert Whittaker ($300,000/$100,000)
- Paulo Costa ($250,000/$100,000)
- Geoff Neal ($108,000/$108,000)
- Ian Machado Garry ($55,000/$55,000)
- Merab Dvalishvili ($105,000/$105,000)
- Henry Cejudo ($150,000/$150,000)
- Anthony Hernandez ($66,000/$66,000)
- Roman Kopylov ($8,000/$8,000)
- Amanda Lemos ($80,000/$80,000)
- Mackenzie Dern ($200,000/$100,000)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($100,000/$100,000)
- Junior Tafa (not revealed, short-notice replacement)
- Rinya Nakamura ($23,000/$23,000)
- Carlos Vera ($12,000/$12,000)
- Zhang Mingyang ($10,000/$10,000)
- Brendson Ribeiro ($10,000/$10,000)
- Josh Quinlan ($12,000/$12,000)
- Danny Barlow ($10,000/$10,000)
- Oban Elliott ($10,000/$10,000)
- Val Woodburn ($15,000/$15,000)
- Andrea Lee ($70,000/$70,000)
- Miranda Maverick ($75,000/$75,000)
Most of the time the salaries of UFC fighters are not revealed to the public but in CA it's considered public record so we got a glimpse into what each UFC 298 fighter is making.
We also must remember this doesn't include any discretionary pay, bonuses or anything "off the record" which could change the overall pay greatly.
Stay tuned for the final totals after we see who wins and loses at UFC 298 on Feb. 17.