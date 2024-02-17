UFC 298 results [UPDATED LIVE]
- UFC 298 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA
- The card is headlined by a featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
- This article will be updated throughout the night after every match
The UFC is in Anaheim for their second Pay-Per-View of the year. UFC 298 features featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski returning to the division looking to defend his title against Ilia Topuria.
Volkanovski is coming off his second unsuccessful attempt at the lightweight title but is looking to defend his featherweight title for the sixth time. Topuria is undefeated at 14-0 and is coming off an impressive showing against Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville.
The co-main event features former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Paulo Costa. Whittaker is coming off a loss to current champion Dricus Du Plessis while Costa hasn't fought in almost two years.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry, who were rebooked after their fight fell through at UFC 292, Merab Dvalishvili and former double champion Henry Cejudo, and a fun middleweight scrap between Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov, who are both riding four-fight win streaks.
The preliminary card is headlined by former strawweight title challenger Amanda Lemos and title contender Mackenzie Dern. Lemos is coming off a loss to champion Weili Zhang while Dern is coming off a loss to former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 295.
The rest of the card is rounded out by Road to UFC season 1 bantamweight champion Rinya Nakamura, who is the biggest betting favorite of the night and will face newcomer Carlos Vera, and veteran women's flyweights Andrea Lee and Miranda Maverick.
MAIN CARD
- Robert Whittaker defeated Paulo Costa via UD (29-28 x2, 30-27)
- Ian Garry defeated Geoff Neal via split decision
- Merab Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Anthony Hernandez defeated Roman Kopylov via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 3:23
Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski via knockout, Round 2 - 3:32
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Amanda Lemos defeated Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima defeated Junior Tafa via TKO, Round 2 - 1:14
- Rinya Nakamura defeated Carlos Vera via unanimous decision (30-37 x3)
- Zhang Mingyang defeated Brendson Ribeiro via KO, Round 1 - 1:41
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
- Danny Barlow defeated Josh Quinlan via TKO, Round 3 - 1:18
- Oban Elliott defeats Val Woodburn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Miranda Maverick defeated Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)