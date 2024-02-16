UFC 298 press conference live stream
- Here's how you can watch the UFC 98 press conference
- Every main card athlete will be in attendance
- Stay tuned after for face-offs
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 298 fight card takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17 from Anaheim, CA with a featherweight title fight topping the card.
Long-standing champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes Ilia Topuria to his first title shot. The young fighter looks to become the first-ever Georgian UFC champion when he if becomes the first to dethrone Volkanovski.
In the co-main event is a middleweight scrap between former champion Robert Whittaker and fan favorite Paulo Costa. Also on the card is a highly anticipated scrap between fighters with real beef, Geoff Neal and Ian Garry, and a bantamweight showdown for likely the next title shot between Merab Dvalishvili and former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo.
Before the event can even take place, the UFC will be hosting a pre-event press conference, which can be watched live right here.
Watch the UFC 298 press conference here
The press conference will start at 5 p.m local time, 8 p.m ET on Thursday. Feb. 15.
Here's who is expected to attend.
- Alexander Volkanovksi
- Ilia Topuria
- Robert Whittaker
- Paulo Costa
- Geoff Neal
- Ian Garry
- Merab Dvalishvili
- Henry Cejudo
- Anthony Hernandez
- Roman Kopylov
Stay tuned until the end of the presser when each of the men will face-off ahead of their fight.