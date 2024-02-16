Fansided MMA
UFC 298 press conference live stream

By Amy Kaplan

Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages
The UFC 298 fight card takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17 from Anaheim, CA with a featherweight title fight topping the card.

Long-standing champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes Ilia Topuria to his first title shot. The young fighter looks to become the first-ever Georgian UFC champion when he if becomes the first to dethrone Volkanovski.

In the co-main event is a middleweight scrap between former champion Robert Whittaker and fan favorite Paulo Costa. Also on the card is a highly anticipated scrap between fighters with real beef, Geoff Neal and Ian Garry, and a bantamweight showdown for likely the next title shot between Merab Dvalishvili and former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo.

Before the event can even take place, the UFC will be hosting a pre-event press conference, which can be watched live right here.

Watch the UFC 298 press conference here

The press conference will start at 5 p.m local time, 8 p.m ET on Thursday. Feb. 15.

Here's who is expected to attend.

  • Alexander Volkanovksi
  • Ilia Topuria
  • Robert Whittaker
  • Paulo Costa
  • Geoff Neal
  • Ian Garry
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • Henry Cejudo
  • Anthony Hernandez
  • Roman Kopylov

Stay tuned until the end of the presser when each of the men will face-off ahead of their fight.

