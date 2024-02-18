UFC 298 post-fight press conference live stream
Watch the UFC post-fight press conference right here.
Another UFC pay-per-view produces opportunities for several contenders to rise through the ranks as UFC 298 rolls through Anaheim, California on February 17. With a total of 12 fights on the card, topped off with a title fight, this card could be one of the most exciting offerings of 2024.
The main event of the evening will feature a featherweight title fight as Alexander Volkanovski makes his sixth defense of the 145-pound gold against the division's no. 3-ranked Ilia Topuria. Each motivated by the prospect of success and building their own legacy, this match will be a showcase of the best that the featherweights have to offer.
The penultimate fight of the evening will witness the clash between former UFC champion Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa in the highly-contentious middleweight division. This match could be the showcase opportunity for their Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.
In the lead-up to those fights, ranked welterweight contenders meet as Geoff Neal goes up against Ian Garry Machado. The main card will also feature a bout in the bantamweight division as Merab Dvalishvili meets former titleholder Henry Cejudo.
The UFC 298 card will also feature several promotional debutants, who hope to make quite the impression upon arrival within the UFC as they make their first walks to the fabled Octagon. Amongst these debutants will be Brendson Ribeiro, Carlos Vera, and others.
Once the action inside the Octagon is all said and done, and the UFC 298 chapter has been closed, the post-fight press conference will take place. This is set to be the final event in the stacked fight week.
UFC President Dana White can be expected to address media following the event, as well as several other fighters competing on the card. Here is where to watch the official UFC 298 post-fight press conference.