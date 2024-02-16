Henry Cejudo promises retirement if he loses to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298
- Henry Cejudo is a former two-division UFC champion
- He retired and returned but hasn't won a fight since returning
- If he loses at UFC 298 he says he will retire for good.
By Kevin George
Former double champion Henry Cejudo returns to the Octagon On Feb. 17 to take on Merab Dvalishvili.
Cejudo is aiming to get back into the win column after falling short against Aljamain Sterling in his return at UFC 288. Not only does Cejudo have plans of getting his belt back, but he also plans on fighting for the 145-pound belt as well. However, if he does not secure a win this weekend, Cejudo has put pressure on himself to take some drastic steps.
During his UFC 298 pre-fight media day interview, Cejudo says if he will retire if the result does not go his way at UFC 298.
"100 percent," he said. "It's big time pressure, cause I know I gotta fight. You gotta put these clauses on you. I am not going to continue to fight just to fight. I am too competitive man, I wanna be the best in the world. I want that belt and I really want that other one. So that is kind of where I am at. So If I can not have that, then I don’t want anything, keep it all. Why did I retire? It was not even a money thing it was like what else is motivating me.”
Cejudo fought in May 2023 after a three-year absence from the sport. He claimed that ring rust played a factor in his loss. If Cejudo were to win this fight, he would most likely take on the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera. Whether or not he gets to fight for the featherweight belt is a topic for another day.
Henry Cejudo says money is not the motivation for UFC return
Cejudo further stated that although money was a reason for his return, the main motivation for him to come back was more to do with competition. He felt he had more to prove and therefore returned to action. However, if he succumbs to two losses on the trot, that might be the last time we see one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time inside the octagon.
“If I can’t have that, then I don’t want anything," he said. "Keep it all. Why did I retire? It wasn’t even a money thing. It was like what else is motivating me? I mean that was part of it, too. I would have loved for Uncle Dana [White] to maybe give me a bump up on my raise after defending both of my belts, but it is what it is. I respect the s*** out of him.”