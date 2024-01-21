UFC 297 post-fight press conference live stream
Once UFC 297 is in the books, check out the post-fight press conference here with the UFC middleweight and women's bantamweight champions.
After a UFC card that featured a main event with an intense pre-fight build and a co-main event that guaranteed a new UFC champion, check back here for the UFC 297 post-fight press conference.
At the conference, UFC president Dana White and several fighters who competed on the UFC 297 card will address the media.
The main event of the evening saw Sean Strickland take on Dricus du Plessis with the UFC middleweight championship on the line.
The fight marked the first title defense for Strickland since his win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September to capture the championship — going down as one of the greatest upsets in the history of MMA, let alone the UFC. Including that title win, Strickland entered tonight's fight on a three-fight win streak.
Du Plessis entered tonight unbeaten in his run in the Octagon since his UFC debut in 2020. He earned the middleweight title shot tonight following a knockout win over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 in July.
In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva did battle to determine a new UFC women's bantamweight champion. Pennington entered this fight with five straight wins and six victories in her last seven, including a split decision win over Ketlen Viera last year. Bueno Silva, meanwhile, entered unbeaten in her last four, though her July win over Holly Holm was overturned to a no-contest.
The winners of the two title fights are scheduled to be at the press conference, talking about their victories and what is next for them. The losers, if cleared and allowed, may also appear to discuss where they go from here. Some of the main card’s other participants may also appear.
When White addresses the media, he will discuss the events of tonight, as well as any news and rumors surrounding the UFC. He will also hand out post-fight bonuses, naming the UFC 297 Fight of the Night (if any) and performance bonuses.
After a week off next week, the next UFC event is UFC Vegas 85, which takes place on February 3 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. That card will be headlined by middleweights Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov.
The next UFC pay-per-view event will occur in a month, on February 17, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. That event will feature Alexander Volkanovski defending the UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.