UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis ticket prices
By Anwesha Nag
Dricus Du Plessis is set to challenge Sean Strickland for the middleweight belt in the first UFC pay-per-view of 2024.
On Saturday, Jan. 20, this somewhat of a grudge match will go down as the headliner at UFC 297 in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will battle over the vacant women's bantamweight belt in the co-main event.
Tickets for the event are currently available at a price range of $418 to $6,269 on ticketmaster.com. On seatgeek.com, tickets are priced at $311-$8412 at the time of this writing. Ticketsmarter.com, meanwhile, is selling at $253-$5699. On viagogo.com, tickets can be purchased from $388 to $1522.
UFC 297 will also feature a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Mike Malott on the main card, as well as a middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault. The main card will be kickstarted by a featherweight battle between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.
UFC 297 tickets are still available
With Strickland vs. Du Plessis at the top of the card, it promises to be an entertaining one, both inside the octagon and out of it. If Wednesday's media day was anything to go by, the two would have much to say to each other at the press conference and then follow it up inside the cage on Saturday.
The bad blood between the two started when the 2024 UFC seasonal press conference took a dark turn after Du Plessis brought up Strickland being hit and abused by his father. Strickland admitted Du Plessis had hit a nerve. Soon afterward, while attending UFC 296, Strickland launched an all-out assault on Du Plessis amid the crowd. The action saw him be escorted out of the venue.
Strickland recently revealed that he had sent a DM to Du Plessis about their beef and warned that he would "stab" him if things get out of hand. Du Plessis said during UFC 297 media day that he does not plan on bringing up Strickland's childhood again. The two were seen shaking hands and embracing on the latest episode of UFC 297 Embedded.