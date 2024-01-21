UFC 297 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
By Jaren Kawada
Though not the greatest pay-per-view of all time, UFC 297 lived up to its expectations.
Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis vowed to 'kill each other' in the main event and while both men survived, neither will be feeling great when they wake up. Resulting in the fourth split decision of the night, Du Plessis would ultimately come out on top as the new UFC middleweight champion.
Despite the Canadians on the event going just 2-7, the crowd was live from start to finish. The male Canadians went 0-5 while the two females on the card — Jasmine Jasudavicius and Gillian Robertson — earned impressive and bonus-winning finishes.
As Dana White announced in his post-fight interview, the sold-out event became the promotion's highest-grossing event taking place in Canada.
UFC 297 post-fight bonus winners
Fight of the Night: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis
To no surprise, the main event title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis earned the middleweights an extra $50 thousand.
The main event was challenged for the bonus award by debutants Serhiy Sidey and Ramon Taveras, but it would ultimately be the five-round battle that White declared the best fight of the night. With both men displaying impressive cardio, Strickland and Du Plessis combined for 323 total strikes including 310 significant strikes.
Both men earned themselves souvenirs from the fight on their respective eyes as Strickland would suffer a deep cut and Du Plessis' left eye nearly swelling shut.
Performance of the Night: Jasmine Jasudavicius and Gillian Robertson
As the two lone Canadians getting their hands raised at UFC 297, Jasmine Jasudavicius and Gillian Robertson earned the two extra bonus checks for their crowd-pleasing finishes.
Jasudavicius broke the bantamweight record for total strikes landed and strike differential with 326 total landed on Priscila Cachoeira. In return, Cachoeira only landed 24 total strikes, reminiscent of her UFC debut against Valentina Shevchenko. To end her night, Jasudavicius finished Cachoeira with a third-round anaconda choke.
Robertson arguably had an equally impressive performance against Polyana Viana two fights later with a second-round TKO. The win earned Robertson her 10th UFC win and ninth finish in the octagon including her second TKO. As the Canadian mentioned in her post-fight interview, both TKO finishes occurred in her home country of Canada.
UFC 297 attendance and gate information
According to UFC CEO Dana White, UFC 297 brought in $10.6 million in Canadian currency, equivalent to roughly $8.6 million US dollars. The Scotiabank Arena filled out with 18,589 tickets sold, making the event the UFC's highest-grossing fight card in Canada.