UFC 296 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 296 takes place with two title fights between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington and flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Here are the live results as the action unfolds.
The UFC will end the calendar year back on their home turf in Las Vegas for UFC 296. Live from the T-Mobile Arena, UFC 296 will feature two title fights and a stacked main card, even despite the late cancelation.
Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title for a second time against two-time title challenger Colby Covington, who hasn't fought since UFC 272 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal. Newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will make his first title defense against former LFA flyweight champion Brandon Royval, who is on a three-fight win streak.
The UFC 296 main card took a hit during fight week when Ian Garry was forced to pull out of his bout with Vicente Luque after contracting pneumonia. Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell were promoted to the main card which will also feature welterweight rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov take on Stephen Thompson while former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces Cage Warriors standout Paddy Pimblett. Rakhmonov is undefeated at 17-0 and has a 100 percent finish rate, Ferguson is on a six-fight skid and Emmett is looking to stop the first losing streak of his career as Mitchell steps in on short notice.
Ranked light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Dustin Jacoby will headline the prelims, where Menifield looks to remain undefeated in his last five. Irene Aldana will take on Karol Rosa, as Aldana is coming off a loss to former women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt returns against Brian Kelleher and Cody Durden will be looking for his fifth straight win against Tagir Ulanbekov to round out the card.
UFC 296 MAIN CARD
Leon Edwards defeated Colby Covington via unanimous decision (49-46 x3)
Alexandre Pantoja defeated Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)
Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Stephen Thompson via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:56
Paddy Pimblett defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Josh Emmett defeated Bryce Mitchell via KO, Round 1 - 1:57
UFC 296 PRELIMINARY CARD
Alonzo Menifield defeated Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Irene Aldana defeated Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Cody Garbrandt defeated Brian Kelleher via KO, Round 1 - 3:42
Ariane Lipski defeated Casey O'Neill via submission (armbar), Round 2 - 1:18
UFC 296 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
Tagir Ulanbekov defeated Cody Durden via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:25
Andre Fili defeated Lucas Almeida via TKO, Round 1 - 3:32
Shamil Gaziev defeated Martin Buday via TKO, Round 2 - 0:56