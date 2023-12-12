Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington prediction
Will third time be the charm for Colby Covington, or will Leon Edwards continue his dominant reign over the UFC's welterweight division?
By Josh Betar
Saturday, Dec. 16 will see the UFC put forth its final night of fights for 2023. UFC 296 has shaped up to be one of the most mouth-watering UFC PPV cards of the year. In the main event, it’ll see Leon Edwards make the first defense of his UFC welterweight title against someone not named Kamaru Usman.
The ever-polarising Colby Covington will look to make his third challenge of an undisputed UFC title a successful one, after 651 days out of the Octagon. The last time we saw Covington compete inside the UFC’s octagon was against Jorge Masvidal in the highly anticipated grudge match between the two in which Covington defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision.
For Edwards, this will be his second outing for 2023. After defeating Usman back in March of this year, this will be the first time Edwards will face someone other than Usman dating back to June 2021 when he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 263
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington preview
A fight between Edwards and Covington creates a fresh coat of paint for the UFC welterweight division. This fight between Edwards and Covington will be the first welterweight title fight since Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till at UFC 228 in September 2018, not to feature former undisputed champion, Usman.
Covington will also enjoy a fresh coat of paint in this championship fight as he is previously 0-2 in championship fights, losing both to the former champion, Usman at UFC 245 and UFC 268, respectively.
A lot has been made in the build-up to this fight with a welterweight title fight on how deserving Covington is for a third crack at the 170-pound throne. After being out of action for over a year, Covington shocked the MMA world when he surprisingly showed up as the backup fighter for the UFC 286 main event between Edwards and Usman.
Edwards would come away victorious and Dana White would go on to announce in the post-fight press conference, that Covington would indeed be fighting for the title next. Edwards addressed the possibility of fighting Covington next during his UFC 286 post-fight press conference and didn't seem interested.
But here we are.
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington prediction
While on paper this fight presents an intriguing and interesting match-up stylistically with Edwards' incredible striking skillset and takedown defense combined with Covington's relentless pressure, gas tank, and wrestling credentials it makes for a mouth-watering clash.
In reality, Covington has been out for too long at this point. After 650 days away from the Octagon and outside incidents with bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal, Covington may not be able to match what Edwards brings to championship fights.
After dismantling Usman in March, the clean, crisp striking of Edwards coupled with his incredible footwork and ability to set up strikes that are hidden so well will be the big difference in this fight.
Look for Covington to start fast and strong, looking to apply pressure early. But as this fight goes on, Edwards will take control and finish Covington in devastating fashion.
Prediction: Leon Edwards via TKO