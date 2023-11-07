UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira fight week schedule
Here's how to watch all of the events leading up to, during, and after UFC 295 fight week live from New York.
UFC makes a return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 11 with an exciting pay-per-view. UFC 295 features 13 fights headlined by two title fights.
The main event of the evening will be the light heavyweight title bout between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira. The 205-pound division has been without a champion since Jamahal Hill suffered an achiles tendon rupture in July.
Procházka is a former champion having had a reign with the 205-pound gold before vacating it due to a shoulder injury. Pereira is still finding his feet in the division but, if his stint mirrors his middleweight journey, he could find himself at the helm of the division too.
The co-main event will be for the heavyweight interim title as Sergei Pavlovich goes up against Tom Aspinall. The two look to gain interim gold so that they may eventually face the titleholder in a unification bout, and claim the top spot in the 265-pound division.
Jon Jones was initially supposed to defend the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in what would have been the headline bout for this card but, due to a torn pectoral muscle, that fight will be set for a later date. For now, all eyes are on the action set to take place over UFC 295 weekend.
Here's all the events the UFC will be hosting live from New York during fight week plus viewing information.
How to watch UFC 295 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, November 9
- TIME: 4 pm ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, November 10
- TIME: 5 pm ET
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 295
- DATE: Saturday, November 11
- TIME: 6 pm ET
- WATCH: ESPN
How to watch UFC 295 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, November 11
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
Follow along with FanSided MMA for additional coverage from the whole week.