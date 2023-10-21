UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski live stream: Free Reddit stream
Here's how to find the UFC 294 Pay-Per-View for free.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 294 takes place in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Oct. 21. The event will air early for North American viewers with the prelims starting at 7 a.m. on the West Coast and 9 a.m. on the East Coast. The main card, which is a PPV, is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on the West Coast and 2 p.m. on the East Coast.
But you're not here for the start times. You want to know how to watch it without paying (we don't blame you). The sticker price for the card is $79.99 and that's on top of the monthly subscription price from ESPN too.
While we here at FanSided MMA would never condone or advise our readers to illegally stream or pirate anything, we also understand that times are tough right now and not every MMA fan has the money to afford a monthly PPV event.
As such, it would behoove our readers to know that they can generally find a free UFC stream for most pay-per-views on Reddit at r/MMA. If that doesn’t work, a quick Google search for websites like crackstreams, streameast and others could work.
UFC 294 fight card
Main card | 2 p.m. ET | PPV
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Prelims | 10 a.m. ET | ESPN+
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva