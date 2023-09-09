UFC 293 live stream: Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland free online
UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, September 9. Here is how to watch it free online.
The UFC returns to Australia for the second time in 2023, this time with an exciting 12-fight card. UFC 293 will take place live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, and will have the middleweight title on the line in the main event.
'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound division gold against the no. 5-ranked Sean Strickland. The two have had no shortage of psychological warfare and it all comes to a boil at UFC 293 on Saturday, September 9.
In the co-main event, Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov will clash in a battle of heavyweights. The 265-pound division is heating up quickly and, with a great performance at this event, the winner could throw themselves into the top position.
The entire card features 12 fights which offer a variety of reasons to tune in to UFC 293. Several divisions will get the chance to showcase themselves and hope to come out on top from down under.
UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland free online
FanSided does not condone any illegal streaming of UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland. However, this event might catch one at a bad time when finances aren't quite stable and there could be a way to still be part of the action.
A look through the Reddit r/MMA subreddit could prove fruitful as some users may share helpful streaming links. Other than that, a Google search could also lead one on the right path.
UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card
Main Card (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, PPV - 10pm ET/7pm PT)
- Main Event - Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
- Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos
- Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
- Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass - 8pm ET/5pm PT)
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
- Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
Early Prelims (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass - 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)
- Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
- Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
- Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie