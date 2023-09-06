Sean Strickland net worth: How much does he make per fight?
Sean Strickland is one of the most talked about fighters but just how much is he worth? Here are the answers to your questions about Strickland's net worth and other finances!
Sean Strickland is one of the most recognized fighters on the UFC roster, and he has managed to transcend the realm of mixed martial arts altogether. He is currently ranked no. 5 in the promotion's middleweight division and now finds himself coming face-to-face with the newly-minted champion, Israel Adesanya.
Sean Strickland had a troubled youth which led to him making his professional MMA debut in 2008 at the age of 17. At the King of the Cage promotion, Strickland would go undefeated and even become the middleweight champion. In 2014, the UFC signed Strickland and he has gone on to put on exciting performances since then, being with the promotion for close to a decade.
Strickland has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and, in MMA, he has experience in over 30 professional fights. He has fought at welterweight and light heavyweight too but middleweight is where he seemingly has always been comfortable. At UFC 293 on September 9, Strickland looks to shock many and claim the UFC's 185-pound gold.
Strickland's stock is definitely going to go up after the UFC 293 event but here is just how much he is worth right now.
Sean Strickland's net worth
According to Sportskeeda, Sean Strickland has a net worth of $1,000,000 at present.
Sean Strickland endorsements
At present, Sean Strickland's sponsors and endorsements are not available to the public.
Sean Strickland salary
Sean Strickland's salary is comprised of fight payments, as well as money made through sponsorships and other ventures. Strickland is a more private fighter than most and, as a result, sources of money outside of fighting have little to no information available. However, his fight pay is available.
With the time he has been with the UFC, Strickland has seen an increase in his fight pay over the years. According to MediaReferee, his six-figure fight pay list includes the clashes against Uriah Hall ($131,000), Jack Hermansson ($141,000) and Brendan Allen ($144,000).
What is Sean Strickland's biggest payout?
According to Sportskeeda, Sean Strickland's biggest payout was in early 2023 when he went up to light heavyweight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. Strickland got a $200,000 base salary, along with a $21,000 sponsorship payout.
As a result of also picking up the victory, Strickland also got an additional $100,000 win bonus, which saw him walk away with $321,000 from that event. Strickland will be looking to also change this at UFC 293 on Saturday, September 9.
Sean Strickland is reported to be getting $500,000 to show, $32,000 in sponsorship, as well as an additional promised $100,000 should he get the victory (SportsPayouts).