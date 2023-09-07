UFC 293: 10 reasons to watch
A stacked 12-fight card with 10 reasons to tune in for UFC 293 this Saturday, September 9 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
The world of MMA prepares for the UFC's return down under. Live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, the UFC is set to put on an exciting 12-fight card with UFC 293 on Saturday, September 9. Here are ten reasons why you should tune in and watch the pay-per-view.
10. The UFC returns down under
Heading into UFC 293, the big talking point is where this event is taking place. The UFC has been on an international tour, which started in Singapore before heading to France, and now, the promotion puts on a pay-per view event live from Australia.
The UFC has frequented Australia and New Zealand quite a bit in recent years and the UFC 293 event will actually be the second of the year to be in the land down under, following UFC 284 in Perth. It appears that, coming out of the lockdown, the UFC is looking to make the region a frequent destination for their major events.
9. Australasian talent on showcase
With the event taking place in the region, this means that the best of Australasia will be on display. Of the 24 fighters set to step into the octagon, 7 will be representing either a nation in the region, and that list excludes Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
As it has been seen with the Singapore and France cards, the live crowds appreciate a showcase of their own on the big stage. UFC 293 is the perfect opportunity to put on display the best fighters from the region whilst allowing them to feed off of the energy of the home crowd and look to impress fight fans.
8. Several rising stars
The UFC 293 card is an intriguing one in that it features a number of rising stars up and down the card. Amongst the talent set to feature on the card will be some fighters making promotional debuts.
Kevin Jousset, Charlie Radtke, and Kiefer Crosbie will be amongst a few names stepping into the octagon for the first time. In addition to the debutants, some other fighters will be looking to make a name for themselves, and this Sydney card could be a pivotal point in the trajectory of their respective careers. This could be an excellent showcase for fight fans.