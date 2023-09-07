UFC 293: 10 reasons to watch
A stacked 12-fight card with 10 reasons to tune in for UFC 293 this Saturday, September 9 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
4. Sydney gets another chance to put on a gamechanger event
Sydney is the capital of New South Wales and has hosted some UFC events in the past. Over the years, 'Emerald City' has seen some historic and major moments take place.
In the first UFC card in Australia, Cain Velasquez went up against Minotauro Nogueira - a fight that catapulted 'Cardio Cain' into the title picture. UFC Fight Night 55 took place in late 2014 live from Sydney and featured 11 fights, which produced 11 finishes - a rather difficult feat to achieve.
The UFC's flyweight division was also introduced in Sydney. UFC 293 produces the chance for another memorable moment to occur.
3. Sean Strickland gets a shot at middleweight supremacy
Sean Strickland has been on the rise in the UFC middleweight division and finally gets his shot at gold on this trip down under. Not only would he get gold but he would also immediately shift into the top spot of the 185-pound division.
Strickland has been the King of the Cage middleweight champion before but is yet to attain UFC gold. At UFC 293, he gets the chance to once again reign as champion - this time in the world's biggest MMA promotion. But his challenge is a rather great one.
2. Israel Adesanya could kick off his second reign in a major way
Israel Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the top stars in the UFC, and that is boosted by his championship status. In late 2022, Adesanya suffered a major upset loss when Alex Pereira defeated him, broke his winning streak, and claimed the 185-pound gold. 'The Last Stylebender' did not waste time getting the championship back from his rival and he hopes to have a great second reign as the champion.
This fight will be the first championship defense of Adesanya's second title reign, and he will most certainly look to kick it off in dominant fashion. Adesanya's second reign could prove to be a second-coming for the champion, and this fight could set the pace for how this era of 'The Last Stylebender' might go. Adesanya gets the platform to showcase the best of himself, and he could show why he continues to be one of the top stars of the promotion.