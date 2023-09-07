UFC 293: 10 reasons to watch
A stacked 12-fight card with 10 reasons to tune in for UFC 293 this Saturday, September 9 live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.
7. Flyweight talent looks to display their talent
There is one flyweight bout on the card, and it promises to be an exciting one. Halfway through the main card, Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos will clash in the sole 125-pound division showcase.
Manel 'Starboy' Kape has been in the UFC for a while now and is currently on a 3-fight winning streak meanwhile Felipe 'Lipe Detona' dos Santos has been blazing a trail of his own in other promotions. At UFC 293, the two come to meet and look to continue building up their momentum upon their opponents. This makes for an exciting showcase from the flyweight division.
6. A heating up heavyweight division
The heavyweight division has been undergoing a lot of change in the year of 2023. From Jon Jones being crowned the new heavyweight champion to Ciryl Gane's most recent showing at UFC Paris, the 265-pound division has been heating up.
At UFC 293, fight fans will be treated to two offerings from the heavyweight division and both of them are on the main card. New Zealand's Justin Tafa will be going up against the USA's Austen Lane. The co-main event will be a battle between two ranked heavyweights as Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov meet in the octagon.
The two fights could add to the heating up heavyweight division and, at the very least, it will shine a spotlight on the four fighters. It will also certainly put on an entertaining show for fight fans.
5. Tai Tuivasa gets to fight at home again
Tai Tuivasa is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and he was born in Sydney, where the UFC 293 event takes place. 'Bam Bam' has been featured in several UFC Australia events and, with this event, he gets the chance to do so again.
Tuivasa gets a warm reception whenever and wherever he fights but, in Australia, it's a whole different level of appreciation for 'Bam Bam'. The inclusion of Tuivasa on this card elevates the entire card and also allows him to perform at his best level. The possibility of a shoey celebration in his hometown is also one that is higly enticing for fight fans.