Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk ticket prices
By Anwesha Nag
WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on IBF, WBO, IBO, WBA, and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, 2024. The result of the fight will determine the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis.
The pair will headline the Ring of Fire card set to go down at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one of the most sought-after boxing venues at present. Despite the high stakes, tickets for the event are still available at reasonable rates. Tickets are currently priced lowest at $400 for Category 5 seats and highest at $20,000 for ringside seats on Kingdom Arena's official website. Gold, diamond, and platinum seats are available at $1,400, $2,100, and $2,500 respectively.
On ticombo.com, resale tickets are available from around $25 for the lowest-priced seats to $25,000 for the highest-priced. On viagogo.com, the lowest-priced ticket costs $21 while the highest-priced one costs $1,894. Some exclusive seats are still on sale on thefightandflightclub.co.uk, priced lowest at $76 and highest at $6,186. StubHub is selling tickets for the event at $28 lowest and $2,570 highest for floor tickets. Top-row ringside tickets are still on sale at $30,172. You can purchase on eticketing.co as well, where the lowest price is $135 and the highest is $8,250.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: A fight 22 years in waiting
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 17 but was postponed due to a facial injury sustained by the Brit in training. While announcing the rescheduled date on The MMA Hour, Saudi Arabia's royal adviser and the fight's primary promoter Turki Alalshikh said that if either fighter pulled out from the date, they would have to forfeit $10 million of their fight purse. "If Usyk is scared, I will call for [Anthony] Joshua vs. Tyson," he said. "If Tyson is scared, I will call for any fighter Usyk wants, and it's my name on this thing."
But Usyk has been waiting for this fight for 22 years. In an interview with DAZN Boxing ahead of the fight on Saturday, the Ukrainian said, "I prepared for this fight for 22 years... This is [the] big exam."
But Fury is adamant about spoiling Usyk's dream. He believes this fight will be a battle for the ages between the two best boxers of this age, but he will emerge victorious.
"This is the era of Hector and Achilles," Fury told Sky Sports. "So when there [were] two top fighting men in that day, the two best was Hector and Achilles. This is it. This is for who's the Hector and who's the Achilles. I believe the Achilles is me."