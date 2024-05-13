Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
It's finally fight week for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Uysk after a lengthy postponement. The pair were originally slated to face off on Feb. 17 but a cut to Fury stalled the event. It will now take place on Saturday, May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fury will be stepping into the ring for the first time since he nearly lost to former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The two fought in October 2023 and Fury was knocked down by the man everyone thought he's beat. The fight was close but he was able to get the nod in the end. Many critics think he'll be looking to prove that fight was a fluke.
Usyk is undefeated and coming off a win over Daniel Dubois in August 2023. He defeated Dubois via a straight right in the ninth round. Before that he had back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua.
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight date, start time
- Date: Saturday, May 18
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Main event ring walks (approx): 6 p.m. ET
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight card
- Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: For the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles
- Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis; For the vacant IBF cruiserweight title
- Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace; For the Cordina's IBF super featherweight title
- Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel; Heavyweight
- Moses Itauma vs. Ilija Mezencev; Heavyweight
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab; Lightweight
- Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirawn Safar; Light heavyweight
- Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivtr; Light heavyweight
- David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz; Cruiserweight
- Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi; Featherweight
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk betting odds
According to DraftKings, the odds are incredibly tight. Usyk is the underdog at +100 and Fury is the favorite at -120. There's a few fun prop bets for the fight too.
- Tyson Fury by Decision or Technical Decision | +175
- Tyson Fury by KO/TKO/DQ | +380
- Draw | +1400
- Oleksandr Usyk by Decision or Technical Decision | +180
- Oleksandr Usyk by KO/TKO/DQ | +500
Keep your eyes peeled on FanSided MMA for all your boxing content throughout fight week.