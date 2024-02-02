Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk postponed due to injury
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will not fight on Feb. 17 as planned.
By Amy Kaplan
Just days after an epic promo for the fight between Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fired up the fans, the excitement was soon turned to disappointment.
According to several reports, the boxing fight has been postponed due to Fury suffering a cut in training.
The fight was initially scheduled for Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia, no reschedule date has been announced at press time.
After the news broke, Fury released a statement.
"I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition," he said. "I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in Saudi Arabia."
Fury also took to Instagram to prove he wasn't running from the fight.
"Can't help getting injured in sparring but what I can say was Usyk was in trouble I am in fantastic shape. I will reschedule as soon as I can. 2024 a massive year for team GK," he wrote.
Johnny Nelson predicted a 'bad sign' within Tyson Fury fight camp
Before the fight was postponed, many were predicting something was wrong with Fury. One of those people was former world champion Johnny Nelson.
“If what I’m hearing is correct in the Tyson Fury camp, it ain’t good. I’ve always said Tyson beats Usyk, but the Tyson that turned up against Ngannou doesn’t beat Usyk. The Tyson that I’m hearing about how his training camp is going doesn’t beat Usyk. This Tyson Fury is surprisingly quiet, it means he is either completely focused and in the zone or it’s a bad sign," Nelson told Mirror Fighting.