Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou live stream: Free Reddit stream
Here's how to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou for free.
By Amy Kaplan
It's actually happening. After years of back-and-forth, boxing champion Tyson Fury will fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The fight has the potential to be the first time a high-level MMA fighter has made the transition to MMA and beaten a professional boxing champion.
Conor McGregor tried it with Floyd Mayweather and failed. Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Anderson Silva tried it with Jake Paul, and failed. Will Ngannou be the first?
No matter what you think about his chances, this is a must-watch event, but it might not be worth it for everyone to actually pay for the fight.
How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 28
TIME: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT
WATCH: PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card
- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
- Fabio Wardleyvs. David Adeleye
- Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean
- Carlos Takam vs. Martin Bakole
- Arslanbek Makhumodov vs. Anthony Wright
- Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath
- Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran