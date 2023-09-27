LOOK: Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson train together ahead of Tyson Fury fight (Video)
FanSided MMA was invited into Francis Ngannou's private gym to watch an open workout with Mike Tyson.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday afternoon, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou welcomed the media, including FanSided MMA to his new private gym for an open workout with Mike Tyson.
Also in attendance was Dewey Cooper, Ngannou's coach and Carlos Takam, another fighter who will appear on the card with Ngannou. Over the course of about an hour Ngannou hit pads and moved around with his coach while Tyson looked on, offering advice and showing Ngannou technique.
Ngannou is preparing to fight boxing legend, Tyson Fury.
John Fury is 'irritated' that Mike Tyson is training Francis Ngannou
But not everyone is happy about Tyson training with Ngannou.
And that someone is Fury's father, John Fury.
"Irritating. I named my son after this man and he’s in his opponent's corner," John told talkSPORT via freebets.com. "But that’s business and the business of the game we’re in. Would I want him in Tyson’s corner, yes I would, but he’s a grown man and can make his own decisions."
Ngannou will be fighting Fury in Saudi Arabia for his boxing debut. If he wins, he'd be the first big MMA to boxing crossover who defeated the legitimate boxer. Many MMA fighters have tried and failed in past. Names like Conor McGregor, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodely, and Anderson Silva. Ngannou doesn't want his name added to that list.
Bob Arum thinks Francis Ngannou is a 'tremendous puncher'
Bob Arum, Top Rank CEO, had high praise for Ngannou.
"Absolutely this is a more dangerous fight!" Arum told Pro Boxing Fans. "Ngannou hits harder than either Chisora or Dillian Whyte, and when you’re in with a puncher like that, and you’re not in perfect shape, that’s when you can get knocked out. Ngannou is a tremendous puncher, probably the best puncher in the history of the UFC. This is going to be a really interesting fight. It’s going to be very fun to watch.”
Francis Ngannou thinks Tyson Fury is 'cheating'
While speaking to Joe Rogan, Ngannou accused Fury of cheating by manipulating his gloves.
"He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he cheats," Ngannou recently told Joe Rogan. "We are talking about it with the team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the UK commission with the gloves.' I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get there, we need every glove to be checked."
He doubled down on those thoughts during his open workout, joking with media that he'll be watching his gloves.
The fight will take place on October 28, Fury's title will not be on the line.