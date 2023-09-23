Francis Ngannou thinks Tyson Fury cheats
Francis Ngannou has accused heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury of cheating.
By Amy Kaplan
Francis Ngannou will be living out his dream when he steps into the boxing right to fight one of the best heavyweights in the sport, Tyson Fury.
But ahead of their bout, Ngannou dropped a big accusation about Fury and something tells us Fury won't take it lightly.
Ngannou told Joe Rogan that he thinks Fury has manipulated his gloves to make them smaller and less padded in order to make his punches land harder.
“Tyson’s gloves,” Ngannou said on the “The JRE MMA Show” with Joe Rogan. “He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he’s cheating. I’ve heard a lot of complaints about his gloves, that his gloves have no protection.”
Francis Ngannou says Deontay Wilder complained about Tyson Fury's gloves
Ngannou says some of Fury's older opponents have complained about the gloves, including Deontay Wilder who fought Fury three times.
“Even when he fought Deontay Wilder, he complained about that,” Ngannou said. “Derek Chisora complained about that, and that’s what we’re talking about with the team, the U.K. commission and the gloves.
Ngannou is so serious about this accusation that he's going to put extra eyes on Fury's gloves.
“We’re going to get there, and we need every glove to get checked. You don’t tell me about this, commission. All the gloves get to be checked. If you want us to fight bareknuckle, let’s go bareknuckle, but don’t give me 10-ounce gloves, and he wears eight or six-ounce gloves because he has no protection.”
Fury and Ngannou will fight in Saudi Arabia on October 28. The fight will be a fully professional 10 round fight but Fury's WBC heavyweight title won’t be on the line.