Tyson Fury brother, dad, wife, everything you need to know
Tyson Fury is one of the biggest boxing stars in the world. Here is all you need to know about his brother, father, wife, and children.
Fury family tree
- How are Tyson and Tommy Fury related?
- Do Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury have the same mom?
- John Fury: Who is Tyson Fury's dad?
- Paris Fury: Who is Tyson Fury's wife?
- How many kids does Tyson Fury have?
The Fury name is fast-rising in the world of boxing and overall combat sports, with Tyson Fury being the most prominent figure in the family. Known as 'The Gypsy King', Fury has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2020 and is considered one of the best boxers in the world.
How are Tyson and Tommy Fury related?
Tommy 'TNT' Fury is the younger half-brother to Tyson. 'TNT' first gained prominence with an appearance on the reality show Love Island but he has also been building up his pro record. Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury simply share one parent - their dad.
Do Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury have the same mom?
Although Tyson and Tommy Fury share a father, they have different mothers. Tyson Fury's mother is Amber Fury, who appears to prefer space away from the spotlight. Tommy Fury's mother is Chantal Fury, who is not as camera-shy.
John Fury: Who is Tyson Fury's dad?
John Fury is a former boxer and bare-knuckle fighter turned boxing cornerman. He is most notably known as the father of Tyson and Tommy Fury, as well as an uncle to heavyweight boxer Hughie Fury. John Fury can often be seen alongside his sons in their boxing matches and interviews.
John has been a charecter in the sport oftentimes doing wild things in response to his son's opponents. While appearing with Tommy ahead of his bout with KSI, John threw a tantrum and tossed a table off the stage when he felt the press conference was getting too cringy.
But his antics are always his way of showing love to his children.
"Quick shoutout to my big boy Tyson, I hope his training camp is going well," John said on Instagram ahead of Tyson's match with Francis Ngannou. "I just want to say thank you Tyson for everything you've made possible for a wretch like me and the rest of your brothers. Without you my friend, nothing was possible before you and there's nothing after you. You are the best in the world, you've proved it and you've set a precedent. All of us are just following in your footsteps and make the best way we can. Good luck to you. I'm paying you homage because you deserve it."
Paris Fury: Who is Tyson Fury's wife?
Tyson found himself a queen and married Paris Fury in November 2008. Paris Fury is an author and reality television star. The boxing champion has often referred to his wife as his "biggest supporter."
"To get a woman who's been with you all that time and gone through the b-------," he told The Overlap. "The good times and the bad times ... [For her] to still be there when you don't want to be and when you're being forced away and you're being pushed out, that takes a very strong individual."
How many kids does Tyson Fury have?
Tyson and Paris Fury have a total of seven kids together. Namely, the kids are Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena, and Prince Rico.
Their youngest child was born on Sept. 18, 20233.
“We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family,” the pair told OK! after his birth. “His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”