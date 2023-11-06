Twitter reacts to Dana White announcing 3 new title fights
UFC president Dana White announced PPV headliners for the first three months of 2024.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday afternoon, UFC president Dana White dropped the announcement of three new headlining title fights to open up the first three months of 2024.
First, White announced that new middleweight champion Sean Strickland would defend his title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297. The card is rumored to be taking place in Toronto, Canada with a women's bantamweight title in the co-main event.
After that, we'll have UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on Ilia Topuria at a location and date to be determined. In March we see new bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera in a rematch for the title.
That big news dump caused a bit of a frenzy with MMA Twitter we reacted to the news of the big fights.