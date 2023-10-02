Sean O'Malley reveals timeline for next fight
New bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley reveals when he thinks he will fight next and against who.
By Amy Kaplan
Sean O'Malley became UFC champion after he defeated Aljamain Sterling in August and within seconds of becoming champion his next fight was already a hot topic.
Now, O'Malley is giving his thoughts on when (and who) he will fight next.
“I really, really did truly want to fight in December,” O’Malley said on JRE MMA Show. “Like when I called out Chito in December, but I talked to UFC and they kind of already had [plans]. They were trying to get Colby [Covington] and Leon [Edwards] together."
He continued, “I asked them — they want me to main event my own show, which I think it’s f****** dope. I’m down with that.”
Now that he thinks the UFC wants him to main event a card, he knows that UFC 300 is out, but assumes something could happen before then.
Sean O'Malley still wants Chito Vera next '‘let’s f****** do it'
“I think UFC 300 is in April,” O’Malley said. “That would be a sweet card to be on, but again, they’re not going [to want me as a main event]. I’m going to guess [I’ll fight again] before that, before UFC 300.”
But who will O'Malley fight?
O'Malley wants a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera, but he's ranked at just No. 6 and there are other men who deserve a shot first, namely Merab Dvalishvili who is ranked No. 1.
Despite that, O'Malley hopes the UFC caves and gives him who he wants.
“I’m really hoping [the UFC] f****** just say ‘let’s f****** do it,’” O’Malley said about the Vera fight.