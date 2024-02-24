What time does PFL vs. Bellator start?
- PFL vs. Bellator takes place on Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia
- Due to the international location it will have an earlier than normal start time
- The first fight is scheduled to begin at
The PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs event is here, as the entire mixed martial arts community turns its attention to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event pits the best of both promotions against each other as this kicks off the union between the two MMA giants.
Two champ versus champ matches are on the card, as Renan Ferreira goes up against Ryan Bader in a heavyweight bout, which will headline the event. The co-main event will also be a battle of champions as Impa Kasanganay and Johnny Eblen meet at middleweight.
The remainder of the PFL vs. Bellator card also features other exciting match-ups between the best of the PFL and Bellator rosters, making some dream matches a reality in the process. Patrício Pitbull will clash with Gabriel Alves Braga in a featherweight bout, and that is just one of the many exciting fights that will take place on the card.
The PFL vs. Bellator event takes place during the evening prime time in Riyadh and, as a result, it will be an early daytime watch for fight fans in the US. With all the action promised on this groundbreaking card, there are several reasons to watch the PFL vs. Bellator event.
The card features a total of 12 fights split between the main card and the early card. There are several fights to watch out for as the best of PFL and Bellator go toe-to-toe against each other in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 24
- Event start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT
The event is set to get underway at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT with the main event walks scheduled for 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.