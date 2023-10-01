Terence Crawford rips Jermell Charlo after Canelo Alvarez loss
Terence Crawford didn't hold back his criticism of Jermell Charlo after Canelo Alvarez loss.
By Amy Kaplan
Terence Crawford held nothing back when giving his take on Jermell Charlo's performance against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on Saturday night.
"Ok y’all I’m over [Jermell Charlo] he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance," he tweeted.
Charlo lost to Alvarez after going 12 rounds, with Alarez dominating most of the fight and even dropping Charlo in the seventh round.
"Congratulations Canelo you made the so called lion look like a baby cub," he tweeted after the event wrapped.
He then tweeted directly at Charlo writing, "you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself."
Canelo doesn't think a fight with Terrence Crawford makes sense right now
After Alvarez's win, reporters asked about Crawford and how likely Alvarez was to accepting a fight with him next.
"If the fight makes sense, go ahead," Alvarez said (h/t Sky Sports). "But right now, the fight with Terence Crawford, it doesn't make sense. I just won, let me enjoy this."
Charlo on the other hand, is interested in fighting Crawford next.
“I’m down to fight whoever, you know? Hey, I want to fight Terence Crawford. F*** that. I could fight Terence Crawford at my weight division,” Charlo said post-fight (h/t MMA Fighting). “Yeah, yeah, I know he’s somewhere around this joint. Tell Terence. Yeah, yeah, I’ll fight Terence Crawford. Let him fight Errol Spence or whatever they got going on, get that out of the way, I’m waiting. I’m about to get back right into training. Tell him don’t worry about it.”
Only time will tell where Crawford, Charlo and Alvarez end up next.