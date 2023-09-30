Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo results & highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
Boxing’s most prominent superstar, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs), returns to the squared circle at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. He will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) in an unprecedented clash between two undisputed champions.
With Charlo moving up two weight classes to meet Alvarez, there is some intrigue about how the fight will ultimately play out. Over his last three fights, Alvarez has not looked like the pound-for-pound phenom of just a few years ago, with many questioning if he is still in his prime.
Charlo hasn’t fought since May 2022 and will have to fight on the biggest stage of his career against the best fighter he has faced thus far.
The co-main event will feature a battle between two junior middleweight contenders. Undefeated 22-year-old Jesus Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) will face power-puncher Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) in a WBA and WBC super welterweight title eliminator.
Also, for the interim WBC welterweight title, former welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) will take on former junior welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs).
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live results
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Canelo Alvarez defeated Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo highlights
Full card results:
- Erickson Lubin defeated Jesus Ramos via
- Mario Barrios defeated Yordenis Ugas. via unanimous decision
- Elijah Garcia defeated Armando Resendiz via TKO, Round 8, 1:23
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk defeated Isaac Rodrigues via KO, Round 2 - 0:52
- Frank Sanchez defeated Scott Alexander via KO, Round 4 - 3:00
- Gabriel Valenzuela defeated Yeis Gabriel Solano via TKO, ROUND 6 - 2:33
- Terrell Gausha defeated KeAndrae Leatherwood majority decision
