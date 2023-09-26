Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight which takes place in Las Vegas, NV.
By Amy Kaplan
Typically Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fights in Las Vegas on the weekend during Mexican Independence Day. He's done so in 2022, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013 and 2012 ... among others. If he's not figting, someone huge is. But in 2023 that all changed.
The UFC snagged the Sept. 16 date at T-Mobile Arena to host its first-ever Noche UFC event, essentially forcing boxing off the important date.
Alvarez will fight on Saturday, Sept. 30 from Las Vegas and will face light middleweight four-belt champion, Jermell Charlo.
Charlo will move up two weight classes to fight Alvarez.
Here's what you need to know about the big night.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight date, start time
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Main event ring walks: 11 p.m. ET approximately.
How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?
The main card will air on Showtime PPV
Where is the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight?
The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo; For Alvarez’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles
- Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; Light middleweight
- Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios; For the vacant WBC interim welterweight title
- Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; Middleweight
- Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweight
- Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano; Super lightweight
- Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood; Middleweight
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues; Light heavyweight
- Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores; Super featherweight
- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera; Super featherweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo; Super middleweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James; Middleweight
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo betting odds and prediction
According to DraftKings, Alvarez is the unsurprising favorite at -400, while Charlo is the underdog at +300. Most people aren't giving Charlo much of a chance, but famed boxing coach Eddie Roach is not one of those people.
“Canelo has had an outstanding career. And even though I had Gennadiy Golovkin winning their first two fights, I was impressed with the way Canelo fought him," Roach said (H/T Boxing Scene). "If Charlo was fighting the version of Canelo before he fought Golovkin, I would favor Canelo. But that’s not the case. This version of Canelo will not be able to handle Charlo.”