Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo ticket prices: How much to attend big fight?
Everything you need to know about how to attend the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight.
By Amy Kaplan
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. If you happen to be in Sin City, or are thinking about making a trip out to the city for the fights, you're in luck. There are still tickets available.
Alvarez returns to the ring for the first time since defeating John Ryder in May 2023. Their bout went to a decision with Alvarez winning unanimously.
Charlo hasn't fought for over a year. His last appearance was in May 2022, where he won via TKO in round 10. He was supposed to fight Tim Tszyu in January but the fight was canceled after Charlo suffered an injury in training.
How much are the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo tickets?
The tickets for the fight vary in pricing depending on where you buy them and where you want to sit. For example, Ticketmaster has tickets for as low as $217 but these tickets say "no view" and give you access to a lounge. Nosebleeds start at $307 on the same site.
T-Mobile Arena says that the tickets start at $305 but all they have left ar $405 nosebleed seat. Floor seats are going for $2,000 on the official website.
Keep in mind ticket availability and pricing will change as the fight nears.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo start time
Doors will open at 2 p.m. PT for those attending in person.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight card
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo; For Alvarez’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles
- Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; Light middleweight
- Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios; For the vacant WBC interim welterweight title
- Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; Middleweight
- Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweight
- Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano; Super lightweight
- Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood; Middleweight
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues; Light heavyweight
- Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores; Super featherweight
- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera; Super featherweight
- Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo; Super middleweight
- Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James; Middleweight