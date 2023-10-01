Twitter reacts to Canelo Alvarez dominating Jermell Charlo for 60th pro win (Video)
Here's what boxing fans thought of the fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo faced off in the ring with the super middleweight title on the line.
In the first round each fighter landed just one strike, 23 were thrown over all. But with Alvarez fights, starting slow is normal.
In the seventh round a straight right brought Charlo to his knees and it looked like the fight might be over, but he was able to survive.
The fight lasted all 12 rounds with Alvarez dominating most of them for an official score of 119-108, 118-109, 118-109 via unanimous decision.
"I love you all," Alvarez said after the fight.
"I'm a strong fighter all the time," she continued. "Nobody can beat this Canelo."
This win marks Alvarez's 60th professional win.
He said after the fight he wanted to fight on Cinco De Mayo but "I don't fu*king care" when asked who he wanted to fight.
Fighters & fans react to Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
It seemed like, with no UFC on tonight, all the fighters were tuned in.