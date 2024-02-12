Super Bowl 58: Watch Travis Kelce, Andy Reid sideline fight (VIDEO)
By Amy Kaplan
During a crucial play in the second quarter of Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs fumbled the ball near the end zone, ending their closest chance at a touchdown so far. The 49ers recovered the ball.
Travis Kelce, upset that he wasn't on the field for the play approached head coach Andy Reid and grabbed him and they exchanged words. Reid seemed genuinely shocked by the anger as another play had to pull Kelce off the coach and let him cool off.
Here's how it all went down.
This kind of intensity is something MMA fans are familiar with, in high pressure moments sometimes feelings take over and people act in ways they normally wouldn't.
It did not appear that Kelce was penalized or punished for the moment.
We saw something similar in the main event a few weeks ago when Nassourdine Imavov and Chris Curtis got into it during UFC Vegas 85. They nearly came to a physical altercation but were separated by security.