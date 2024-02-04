Nassourdine Imavov blasts Chris Curtis, turns down idea of rematch (Video)
- Nassourdine Imavov defeated Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85
- During the fight he got into a verbal altercation with Chris Curtis
- He's not interested in a rematch with Curtis
By Amy Kaplan
The talk of the town after UFC Vegas 85 wasn't Nassourdine Imavov's win over Roman Dolidze. Instead, it was his mid and post-fight squabbles with Chris Curtis.
The two men fought a controversial no-contest in 2023 and clearly the anamosity is still there between the two men. It was apparant when Curtis was trash talking Imavov during the fight.
“I was upset because the guy, Chris Curtis, kept talking in every fight he’s cornering,” Imavov said at the post-fight press conference. “He keeps talking to me. This is not his job as a cornerman to talk to the fight. When I went into the cage against him, it was very silent. He got dominated and he even quit the fight because of the head butt. I just want him to stop talking and let me fight.”
Despite the constant distractions, Imavov used his experience to block it out.
“I try to be as focused as I can,” Imavov said at the post-fight press conference. “I try to stay focused on the cage, to stay calm, but sometimes my wild side can happen a little bit. I stayed as focused as I could be focused. I think it’s a lot because of the experience that I got into the cage with the years.”
Nassourdine Imavov says he's uninterested in rematch with Chris Curtis after he did 'masterclass against him'
After the fight many fans called for a rematch between Curtis and Imavov, it's not a fight he's interested in.
“I’m not at all interested by Chris Curtis,” Imavov said. “First of all, he’s so low on the rankings. Second of all, I did a masterclass against him. I just dominated him. He couldn’t do anything in the cage. But if he really wants to keep talking, I can go to his place, his gym, and we can do a real tough sparring session. I’m going to destroy him as I did in the cage.”
And even thought there's clearly no love lost between Imavov and Curtis, he isn't holding anything against his Dolidze.
“… Roman is a real warrior. He kept fighting even though he could’ve stopped fighting. I have a lot of respect. Thank you so much, Roman, for that – as opposed to his cornerman, who is a quitter, like Chris Curtis.”