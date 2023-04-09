UFC 287: Kelvin Gastelum victorious in war with Chris Curtis [VIDEO]
Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis teed off on one another over three rounds at UFC 287, with Gastelum getting his hand raised at the end
Coming into this fight needing a win, Kelvin Gastelum delivered in more ways than one at UFC 287.
In a wild battle full of striking that earned wide praise, Gastelum came out on top against Chris Curtis in the featured prelim bout at UFC 287.
Gastelum connected with several low kicks as the two felt each other out, but Curtis clipped him with a quick power shot a minute into the fight. Gastelum answered by touching up Curtis and working over Curtis's body. Gastelum's offense consisted of speedy, short combinations throughout the first five minutes, trying to keep his distance from Curtis.
Gastelum kept that strategy into the second round, and just like in the first, Curtis clipped him with a power shot about a minute in. The two got into an exchange when an accidental headbutt caused Curtis to go down in pain. Gastelum swarmed him with ground-and-pound before going for Curtis's back. Gastelum overshot, however, and Curtis got back to his feet.
The two exchanged plenty in the later stages of round two, with Gastelum sticking to working the body. Curtis briefly wobbled him with a power shot in the closing seconds, however.
Curtis threw his power shots early in the third, though Gastelum landed leg kicks and followed with his jab. Curtis turned things up in this final frame, landing plenty of more shots and emptying his tank as the two battered each other over the course of the fight's final minutes.
All three judges scored the fight for Gastelum, with two 29-28s and one 30-27.