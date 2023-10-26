Stephen Espinoza releases first statement since Showtime Boxing cancelation news
Stephen Espinoza released a statement about the future of Showtime Boxing.
After an unforgettable, nearly four-decade run as one of the greatest boxing production companies on the planet, Showtime Boxing is set to close its doors for good by the time 2024 rolls around.
Stephen Espinoza, head of Showtime Boxing, has very much been a face around some of the mammoth fights the company put on, including the unforgettable Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor mega-fight.
After the news was made public, Espinoza released his first public statement.
"For over 37 years, Showtime Sports has occupied an important space in the sports media ecosystem, delivering premium, bold, and provocative documentaries, and outstanding live production of the biggest combat sports events in history, and we have done it all with the highest standards of care and quality," he wrote on Twitter. "While last week's news is difficult and disappointing, we will continue to deliver the highest quality, industry-leading boxing programming that has established us as the unequivocal number one destination for the sport worldwide and to finish what we started in 2023, perhaps the best year in our history.
What will happen to Showtime Boxing?
The way boxing is consumed has changed. Showtime Boxing has gradually seen a decline in PPV numbers from the glory days of the aforementioned Mayweather, as well as the likes of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.
Now that it is known there will be no more Showtime Boxing come 2024, what are there plans for the already scheduled bouts left in 2023?
While stating categorically that this will be the company's last year in fighting, they intend to "finish what we started in 2023."