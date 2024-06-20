Sergio Cossio is the PFL 5 fighter to watch
The 2024 PFL regular season continues to roll on and, with each passing event, several fighters look to make themselves the standout moment. The same can be expected with the PFL 5 event, which will see the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions clash for a chance to move up to claim a spot in the playoffs.
This year's PFL 5 event will emanate from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, June 21. The event features 13 fights and, of all 26 of the athletes set to step into the Smart Cage, there is one fighter in particular to watch.
Born Sergio Daniel Cossio Dominguez, this lightweight fighter is the one to watch. Going by the nickname 'Drako', Cossio is going to be making his PFL debut at this event.
Cossio was born in Mexico and, up until this day, fights out of Durango, Mexico. Cossio was a remarkable force on the Mexican MMA scene, and he is ready to bring his dominance to the PFL Smart Cage.
Sergio Cossio is the PFL 5 fighter to watch
Cossio made his professional debut in June 2011, and he was very active on the Mexican regional circuit for a number of years. He went undefeated in his first nine fights over the two years that he competed on the Mexican regional scene.
Cossio's first loss would come at CFN 1 in September 2014. Following a brief return to the Mexican regional scene for one fight (which resulted in a win), Cossio would unfortunately go through a losing streak of sorts. But this all aided in him gaining experience.
Over the years, Cossio would trade wins and losses, and even have a few notable winning streaks. This would all lead to Cossio moving up the leagues, and becoming a rising star to watch for.
In February 2018, Cossio would have his first fight with Mexico's Lux Fight League. Cossio would remain with the promotion until December 2022, having nine fights with the promotion.
During his time with Lux, Cossio would only lose one of the nine fights he had. During this time, Cossio would also hold the promotion's lightweight title.
Cossio's last fight for Lux would take place at Lux Fight League 29 in December 2022. With the victory at that event, he was riding a seven-fight winning streak. He would get his next fight at a different promotion.
Cossio found himself on the Bellator 300 card in October 2023. He faced Jesse Roberts and picked up a third-round submission victory courtesy of a mounted triangle choke.
That was Cossio's 36th professional fight, and it was only priming him for what is to come. With 26 wins, nine losses, and one draw, Cossio has the experience that trumps many of his peers.
Sergio Cossio has what it takes
Of his 26 wins, seven have come by way of knockout or technical knockout. Six of the wins have been decisions. But, by far, the majority of his victories have come by way of submissions, with half of his wins being attributed to that.
With the PFL acquiring Bellator, this allows talent from the latter promotion to also make appearances on PFL cards. That is how Cossio finds himself on the PFL 5 card.
Although he is not an active participant in the 2024 regular season, it can be expected that he will look to still make a name for himself in the lightweight divisions.
Sergio Cossio has the opportunity to prove himself in PFL and Bellator
At PFL 5, Cossio will be going up against the 12-win and 2-loss Anthony Romero. Having fought for LFA, Fury FC and even having a match on the Contender Series, Romero is no stranger to high-level competition.
At PFL 5 though, Cossio will be looking to make the most of the given opportunity. After all, this is an opportunity for him to prove himself to both the PFL and the Bellator lightweight divisions.
Beyond that, a great showing on this card could see Cossio find himself getting a spot in the PFL's 2025 regular season. Being on the same card as the competitors in the 2024 competition can also be expected to motivate Cossio that much more.
This will be Cossio's first fight in over six months but this should not be looked at as a disadvantage. After all, Cossio has proven that he will always prove himself when it matters most. For all this and more, Sergio Cossio is the PFL 5 fighter to watch.