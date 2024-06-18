PFL 5: Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL heads to Salt Lake City for the first time in the promotion's history when it hosts PFL 5, the second of three Regular Season fights. The card will be the host of the light heavyweights and lightweights who will have their last chance to earn points in hopes of advancing to the PFL Playoffs in August.
Topping the card is a lightweight scrap between No. 2 ranked Clay Collard and No. 10 ranked Mads Burnell. The co-main is a light heavyweight showdown between 2023 champion and No. 4 ranked Impa Kasanganay taking on No. 8 ranked Jakob Nedoh. Only the top four fighters in each division will advance to the Playoffs which will take place later this Summer.
The card takes place on Friday, June 21, and will air on ESPN+ from the Huntsman Center.
PFL Salt Lake City updated fight card
Main Card
- Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell; Lightweights
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh; Light Heavyweights
- Patricky Freire vs. Bruno Miranda; Lightweights
- Rob Wilkinson vs. Josh Silveira; Light Heavyweights
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simon Biyong; Light Heavyweights
- Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Alex Polizzi; Light Heavyweights
Prelims
- Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro; Lightweights
- Sadibou Sy vs. Tom Breese; Light Heavyweights
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Elvin Espinoza; Lightweights
- Michael Dufort vs. Adam Piccolotti; Lightweights
- Anthony Romero vs. Sergio Cassio; Lightweights
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Andrew Sanchez; Light Heavyweights
- Brayhan Zurcher vs. Julian Ruiz; Lightweights
PFL Salt Lake City betting odds
The odds were shared by PFL and there's some huge margins on this card, due in part to PFL's questionable matchmaking skills. The biggest spread on the main card is between 2022 champion Rob Wilkinson who is the -305 betting favorite. He takes on Josh Silveira who is a +260 underdog. The former champion is making his return this season after getting pulled from the 2023 season due to a failed drug test.