Bellator 300 results, highlights, live stream [UPDATED LIVE]
The monumental Bellator 300 event takes place live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday, October 7. Here are the results and highlights as the action unfolds.
Bellator puts on its biggest event ever with a monumental 300th event. Two championships are on the line, and Bellator 300 promises to be the promotion's biggest event yet.
The headlining bout of the evening will witness Usman Nurmagomedov defending his lightweight title against Brent Primus. The champion looks to forge his own path in the world of MMA against a determined no. 4-ranked challenger.
Preceding that will be the legendary Cris 'Cyborg' Venâncio defending her women's featherweight title against 'Alpha' Cat Zingano. The challenger hopes to once again write her name into the annals of MMA history but 'Cyborg' has had a stronghold on the division, and she does not intend to lose now.
Kicking off the main card, women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche will go up against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. This fight was meant to be for the title but, due to Macfarlane missing weight three times, it now is a non-title main card curtain-raiser.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
Bellator 300 live results [Updated]
Bellator 300: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus Main Card (SHOWTIME - 10pm ET/7pm PT)
Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus - for the lightweight title
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus via UD (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano - for the women's featherweight title
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cris Cyborg defeated Cat Zingano via TKO, Round 1, 4:01
Liz Carmouche vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Liz Carmouche def. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane via TKO (injury) - Round 5, 0:17
Bellator 300: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus Preliminary Card (SHOWTIME - 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)
Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Leah McCourt def. Sara McMann via TKO (ground and pound) - Round 1, 4:30
Bobby Seronio III vs. Alberto Garcia
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bobby Seronio III def. Alberto Garcia via UD (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sergio Cossio def. Jesse Roberts via submission (triangle choke) - Round 3, 4:05
Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka III
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kai Kamaka III def. Henry Corrales via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Slim Trabelsi def. Davion Franklin via submission (verbal) - Round 1, 3:09
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Maciej Różański
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Maciej Rozanski via UD (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Herman Terrado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Grant Neal def. Romero Cotton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
Ilara Joanne vs. Jena Bishop
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jena Bishop def. Ilara Joanne via submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:45
Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Josh Hokit def. Spencer Smith via submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 3, 3:48