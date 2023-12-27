Sean Strickland, 4 other stand-out fighters of 2023
MMA had no shortage of incredible fighters in 2023.
Jesus Pinedo dethroned 2022 PFL champion for blockbuster year
Jesus Pinedo deserves all the recognition in the world for taking over the PFL. Some casual fans may criticize this pick, but considering the body of work, this is a no-brainer.
To start, Pinedo's tumultuous relationship with Iridium Sports is a major reason he is no longer with the UFC, despite taking two short notice fights for the promotion. Moving on from the biggest promotion in the world, Pinedo went 4-0 regionally before joining the PFL.
The part that stands out the most with Pineda's performance is his path to the top. His first fight for the PFL season was against Gabriel Braga and he lost the bout via split decision. With the PFL points system, Pinedo needed to rip off some big wins and he did not disappoint.
Pinedo's next PFL fight was against Brendan Loughnane, the 2022 winner. He not only finished Loughnane in the first round but also finished the 2022 runner-up Bubba Jenkins in the second round. Of any PFL rise so far, Pinedo could be considered one of the best.
If beating Loughnane and Jenkins wasn't enough for a story, Pinedo had the pleasure of fighting Braga in the 2023 PFL finals. After leaving much to desire in their first fight, Pinedo made sure to leave no doubt after finishing Braga in the fourth round to become the 2023 PFL champion.
While MMA fans and media can be so focused on the big names, it's stories like Pinedo's that make you love the sport so much. 2024 should be an interesting year for the 2023 PFL champion.