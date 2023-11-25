6 PFL champions were crowned, here's what happened [UPDATED LIVE]
A brief recap and highlights of the six PFL Finals championship bouts.
By Amy Kaplan
On Black Friday 2023, the PFL hosted it's PFL World Championships where there were six fighters crowned champion and $6 million awarded throughout the night.
Here's how the six title fights played out. We'll update this story live as each new champion is crowned so check back often.
Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Alves Braga for the PFL featherweight title
Jesus Pinedo was crowned the PFL featherweight champion when he TKO'd Gabriel Braga in the third round. Some (including me) felt the stoppage was a bit early, but it was probably heading toward a win for Pinedo anyway.
Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay for the PFL light heavyweight title
Impa Kasanganay out-threw, out-landed and out-wrestled his way through five rounds to win a clearly dominant fight versus Josh Silveira to be crowned the winner on the scorecards.
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Sadibou Sy for the PFL welterweight title
Magomed Magomedkerimov became a two-time PFL champion when he submitted 2022 champion, Sadibou Sy. Magomedkerimov is a former champion who has regained the throne with the shocking win.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina for the PFL women's featherweight title
Larissa Pacheco made history by being the first two-division champion in PFL history. The 2022 lightweight champion won the featherweight title via decision.
Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov for the PFL heavyweight title
Renan Ferreira became the PFL heavyweight champion after shocking the crowd with a TKO finish of the heavy favorite, Denis Goltsov.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard for the PFL lightweight title
Fight still to be determined.